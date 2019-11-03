Purple Stride Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer Takes Place In Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Purple Stride Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer took place in Springdale Sunday (Nov. 3). This event takes place in communities across the country. Thousands of people participate in more than 56 Purple Strides. This year Arkansas welcomed The Purple Stride Walk for the first time.

About 500 Participants attended the event at Arvest Ballpark for a family-friendly 5k run or walk.

“Pancreatic cancer has the lowest 5-year survival rate of only 9%. It surpassed breast cancer in 2016 to be the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths and it`s predicted to be number 2 by 2020.” Said Jennifer Allison, Affiliate Chair of Northwest Arkansas Pancreatic Action Network.

Allison got involved with the organization after the passing of her dad. She is now dedicated to making a difference for others on the same journey.

“For me joining this group gave me purpose in the loss of my dad. His journey was about 61 days. That is, unfortunately, the situation for many of our passionate volunteers and they all deserve a fighting chance.”

Event organizers say it’s great to see all of the hard work pay off.

“This has been planning for over a year. We have an amazing group of volunteers in the Northwest Arkansas region and we`ve all come together to make this happen today.” Said Sonya Martin Purple Stride Chair For Northwest Arkansas.

Allison says these events are crucial in raising awareness and funds that advance research and support patients with a promise for a better tomorrow.

“It`s an amazing feeling to know that we can come together as a community and have this purple family to lean on each other and get through the tough times,” she said.

8 Pancreatic cancer survivors participated in the Purple Stride Event.

Allison says, “This diagnosis should not be a death sentence and we are here to demand better and make a change for this cancer.”