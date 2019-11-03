Starbucks Seeking Approval For Third Bentonville Store

(TB&P) –Starbucks is seeking approval for a new company-owned store in Benton County near the Bentonville/Bella Vista border.

The coffee chain’s proposed 2,100-square-foot store, at 3811 U.S. Highway 71, will be considered by the Bentonville Planning Commission at its regular meeting Tuesday (Nov. 5). The site is at the intersection of Peach Orchard Road, just north of a McDonald’s restaurant.

Real estate firm Haag Brown Commercial in Jonesboro is the project developer. Josh Brown, a principal of the company, said the land is under contract and the transaction is scheduled to close this week. Walmart Inc. is the owner of the one-acre site.

Starbucks has two existing Bentonville locations, both on Walton Boulevard. There’s another café nearby in Centerton.

Haag Brown has worked with Starbucks to develop approximately a dozen locations throughout Arkansas the past six years, including in both Benton and Washington counties.

