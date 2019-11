We’ll be wrapping up the weekend clear with highs nearing the 60-degree mark. High pressure will keep us dry the next couple of days.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNDAY SUNSHINE

Lots of sun is expected throughout Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Sunrises and sunsets are now much earlier! Tonight we'll see sunset just after 5PM.

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers return by the middle of the upcoming week.

Tuesday: Few sprinkles in the evening

Wednesday: On-and-off showers

Thursday: Widespread rain

-Matt