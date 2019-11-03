Sunny Start To The Week

The weather pattern keeps us dry and mild for the next few days. A few fronts move through in the middle of the week increasing our rain chances.

Northwest Arkansas – The morning will start off cool, but we warm around 20 degrees by the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Clouds increase for the second part of the day.

River Valley – Temperatures will be in the 40s to start the day. However, we quickly warm into the mid 60s by the afternoon. A few clouds will move through in the evening.

Rain chances remain low for a few days. A front pushes through late on Tuesday bringing us scattered rain chances. The rain becomes widespread for Wednesday and especially Thursday.

-Sabrina