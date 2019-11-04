Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Sending Newborns Home With Ultimate Welcoming Gift

(KFSM) — In correlation with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen welcoming every guest with a Honey Butter Croissant, the restaurant is giving thousands of new families the ultimate warm welcome – right as they leave the hospital.

Newborns and parents will receive a warm dinner, croissant themed gifts, ready-made meals and baby essentials on their way home. The offerings include a dozen freshly baked Honey Butter Croissants, chilled and ready-to-cook Homemade Chicken Pot Pies, Broccoli Cheese Casserole, Hot Fudge Cake, croissant-inspired baby items including blankets, onesies and support pillows.

Throughout the week of Nov. 18, Cheddar’s locations nationwide, including Fort Smith, will visit local hospitals to offer the welcome bundle.

To extend the offer, Cheddar’s has also introduced an online-version of the welcome bundle that features the same baby essentials, as well as a limited-edition Honey Butter Croissant body pillow. There’s only a limited supply of the online bundles. They come complimentary with the purchase of a $30 gift card to an expecting parent.

Visit www.Cheddars.com/babybundles for more information.