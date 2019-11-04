Cher Coming To Arkansas In 2020 For Here We Go Again Tour

Cher’s ‘Here We Go Again’ Tour. (Photo Courtesy: Simmons Bank Arena)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — Do you believe in life after love?

Due to overwhelming demand, Cher has extended her phenomenally successful Here We Go Again Tour, announcing additional dates in 2020.

Cher will make a stop at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark. for her tour. The performance will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 8 p.m.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will continue as the special guest for the North American outing.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. Prices will range from $39.95 to $499.95 and you can purchase them at Ticketmaster or LiveNation.

