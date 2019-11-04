Milano Cookies Releasing New Drink-Inspired Flavors Today

(KFSM) — Pepperidge Farm has two new flavors for its classic Milano cookies just in time for the holidays.

Caramel Macchiato and Irish Cream both feature the company’s classic vanilla wafer sandwiching with drink-inspired fillings.

Pepperidge Farm calls them a perfect balance of crisp, delicate cookies and luxuriously rich chocolate, with a deliciously indulgent twist.

Irish Cream and Caramel Macchiato Milano cookies will be available at Target stores nationwide starting November 4th for $3.89.

Both flavors are perfect for dipping in your morning coffee as you spend time with family and friends this Christmas.