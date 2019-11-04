Monday Starting Sunny, Ending Cloudy With Sprinkles

A nice Monday is underway with mostly sunny skies the first half of the day. Later in the afternoon, clouds will slowly increase with a slight chance for a shower after sunset. A weak cold front will provide a few sprinkles from 6PM-11PM. Much more rain arrives by the middle of the week with 1-3 inches possible by Thursday night.

VIDEO FORECAST

CLOUDS SLOWLY INCREASING MONDAY

A weak front diving south will increase cloud cover over Arkansas and Oklahoma this evening. A few sprinkles may be possible but only up to a couple hundredths of an inch are expected after sunset.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week with highs well into the 60s.

BIG WEATHER PICTURE

As of 5AM Monday

1: Weak front with a few sprinkles -- MON EVENING

2: Showers -- TUE/WED

3: Widespread Rain -- WED/THU

By the end of the week, 1-3 inches of rain may fall. The heaviest swath is subject to shift north or south the next couple of days.

-Matt