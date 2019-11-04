Northwest Arkansas’ Blooming Cuisine Scene Served Up At James Beard Benefit Supper

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A four-course meal prepared by some of Northwest Arkansas’ best chefs was served at the Thaden School Sunday (Nov. 3) night for the Ozark Sunday Supper put on by the James Beard Foundation and Visit Bentonville.

The menu ranged from kanpachi crips with an apple and spiced squash puree, roasted lamb shoulder, and Delta duck tamales – meals highlighting fall foods that could be found in the Ozarks.

The James Beard Foundation helps build-up leaders in the food industry through awards and scholarships. A UA student, who received a scholarship from the James Beard Foundation, was at the event and spoke about his plans to address food insecurity in schools across the state. James Beard also works to fix issues such as gender imbalance in the culinary industry, food waste reduction and educating about the impact the food industry has on the environment.

Attendees Sunday enjoyed dishes by Chef Rob Nelson of the Tusk and Trotter, Matthew McClure from The Hive; Luke Wetzel of Oven and Tap, Matthew Cooper with The Preacher’s Son; Vince Pianalto of Brightwater, Travis McConnell from Bentonville Butcher & Pint, William McCormick of MOD Restaurant and Social, Sarah Chase, Eleven, and Justus Moll, of River Grille Steakhouse. Three guest chefs Chef Asha Gomez with Spice to Table in Atlanta, GA, Chef Phoebe Lawless with Scratch Bakery in Durham, NC, and Chef Matt Bell with South on Main, in Little Rock also help create meals for the event.

Northwest Arkansas’ fine dining scene has grown tremendously over the last decade, with many local chefs creating dining experiences you would expect to see in some of the biggest cities across the U.S.

The James Beard Foundation has hosted events in Bentonville since 2014.