Star Tight End O'Grady Steps Away From Football Team

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – A bumpy road for Arkansas tight end CJ O’Grady has come to an end after not playing in Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State.

When asked about the O’Grady following the game, Chad Morris said O’Grady was suspended and did not mention reasoning. He added the two would meet on Sunday to discuss the future.

During Monday’s press conference, Morris announced that he had met with O’Grady on Sunday, and the two mutually agreed that the tight end would “step away” from the program.

Saturday was the third time O’Grady has been suspended in his career as a Razorback. The first came from Bret Bielema, while he was arrested as a true freshman and charged with driving while intoxicated. Morris suspended him once again for the first two games last season and declined to provide reasoning.

O’Grady was a bright spot for the Hogs amongst a struggling season as the leading receiver with 33 catches for 373 yards and three touchdowns. The stellar performance comes after his breakout junior year – catching 30 passes for 400 yards and six touchdowns, despite playing in just seven games.

The Fayetteville alum finished his career playing in 36 games with 87 receptions for 967 yards and as the career leader for most touchdowns by a tight end with 12.