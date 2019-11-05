American Heart Association Making Hydration A Priority At Springdale Schools

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The American Heart Association is doing what they can to make sure kids in the Springdale School District have access to plenty of clean and free drinking water during the school day.

They launched the H2O and GO program on Tuesday by dedicating hydration stations at seven Springdale schools. The schools will have a total of 21 hydration stations.

The students were also provided reusable water bottles they can fill up at each station between classes.

The association says giving students access to these stations will encourage kids to drink more water and work to battle the growing number of kids overweight.

“Studies show that students who are well hydrated do better in class, that they are healthier, that they make better food choices and that nutritionally they are set up for success as adults,” said executive director Serena Munns.

The water in the stations is sourced from Beaver Lake and made clean by the Beaver Water District.