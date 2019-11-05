Ball Metalpack Closing Springdale Plant, Over 70 Employees Losing Their Jobs

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Ball Metalpack, a global leader in metal packaging for beverage, food and aerosol products, will be closing its Springdale plant in 2020.

A spokesperson for the company said that there are currently 76 employees at the Springdale plant. Most, if not all, operations at the plant are expected to end by the second quarter of 2020, and all positions will be eliminated.

Employees will be let go in phases leading up to the plant’s closure.

Ball Metalpack plans to sell the facility after the plant closes.

From Jim Peterson, CEO, Ball Metalpack: Ball Metalpack made the difficult decision to close its Springdale, Arkansas, packaging plant, with most, if not all, operations expected to end by the second quarter of 2020. Through that time, we will continue to produce steel sustainable packaging for food and aerosol products and gradually phase out the work at the plant. Springdale employees will receive severance and outplacement benefits, and we encourage them to apply for other open positions in our business. We currently have 76 full-time employees at the Springdale plant, and we greatly appreciate their work in creating high-quality products and their commitment to safety. We will transfer our remaining Springdale production to six of our other eight Ball Metalpack plants in the U.S. Those plants are located in DeForest, Wisconsin; Canton and Columbus, Ohio; Horsham, Pennsylvania; and Chestnut Hill, Tennessee. These facilities are closer to our customers’ filling locations, allowing us to optimize our manufacturing footprint and provide the best possible service and delivery. Specific production volumes for each plant will be determined in the coming year.

