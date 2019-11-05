Bentonville School Board Election Results

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Voters in the Bentonville Public Schools area took to the polls to make their voices heard on Tuesday, November 5th.

Willie Cowgur, a current member of the Bentonville School Board, has been re-elected to represent Zone Four.

Cowgur ran against Amanda Deegan Winters, who is currently Director of Global Public Policy within Corporate Affairs at Walmart.

A total of 473 votes were counted for Zone Four, with 331 (nearly 70%) votes going to Cowgur and 142 (30%) going to Winters.

For Zone Five, Kelly Carlson ran unopposed.

A millage on the ballot was also passed, with 469 (over 71%) votes for the millage, and 188 (over 28%) votes against it.

Th millage proposed a school tax levy of 48.5 mills, the same amount that is being collected now.