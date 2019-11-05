× Chaney Suspended Indefinitely

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas is going to be thin in the front court for Eric Musselman’s first season as the Razorbacks’ coach and now they are even more short handed.

The team announced that forward Reggie Chaney has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules. Chaney will be able to practice with the team until he meets the terms of his suspension.

In the first two exhibition games, Chaney averaged eight points including a 12-point effort against Southwestern Oklahoma State. Chaney averaged 5.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 2018-19 for the Hogs.