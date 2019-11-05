Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Mrs. Lamp 6th Grade Life Way Christian School, Centerton
-
Mrs. Shaddox 2nd Grade Life Way Christian School, Centerton
-
Mrs. Allison Kindergarten Life Way Christian School, Centerton
-
Mrs. Guthrie Kindergarten Life Way Christian School, Centerton
-
Mrs. Eaton 4th Grade Huntsville intermediate School
-
Mr. Oehler – 5th Grade Huntsville Intermedia School
-
-
Mrs. Johnson – 6th Grade Barling Elementary
-
Mrs. Trahan – 6th Grade Saint Paul Elementary
-
Mrs. Dotson – 4th Grade Huntsville Intermediate School
-
Mrs. Fosters 7th Grade Saint Paul High School
-
Mrs. Spurlock – 3rd Grade Huntsville Intermedia School
-
-
Mrs. Thompson – 3rd Grade Huntsville Intermediate School
-
Mrs. Culpepper – 5th Grade Huntsville Intermediate School
-
Mrs. Reeves – 4th Grade Huntsville Intermediate School