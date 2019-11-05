× NCAA Denies Vanover’s Waiver; Will Sit Out 2019-20 Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Just hours before the start of the 2019-20 Arkansas basketball season, the Razorbacks got bad news from the NCAA.

Transfer forward Connor Vanover was informed his waiver for to become immediately eligible was denied by the NCAA and the Little Rock native will have to sit out the season.

Vanover, a 7-foot-3 forward, played as a true freshman at Cal last season but will sit out this year but will have three years of eligibility remaining starting in the 2020-21 season.