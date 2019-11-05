Nice Tuesday Before Rain Begins Tonight

A mix of sun and clouds are expected for Tuesday. Morning lows started warm in the 40s/50s thanks to overnight clouds keeping a blanket over Arkansas and Oklahoma. Highs are likely to top out in the 60s. By sunset, thicker clouds will start to roll in as showers begin after 8PM. On-and-off showers will continue through Thursday early afternoon.

VIDEO FORECAST

PLEASANT TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN TONIGHT

The daylight hours will be dry with highs in the 60s. Rain arrives late tonight and lasts for the next two days.

We'll solidly hit the 60s throughout most of the afternoon.

We'll stay dry today but just before midnight, light showers will start to move in.

RAIN AHEAD

Two systems towards the west will collide and spread rain to Arkansas and Oklahoma starting Tuesday night / Wednesday morning.

Wednesday Morning: Light rain

Thursday Morning: Heavy rain

Rainfall Projections: 1-3 inches by Thursday evening

-Matt