Razorbacks Rout Rice In Musselman’s Debut

Posted 9:13 pm, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:18PM, November 5, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Eric Musselman era could not have started any better as they started fast and it just got better from that point for Arkansas.

Mason Jones knocked down three 3-pointers in the first four and a half minutes and stayed hot for most of the night as his game high 32 points paced the Razorbacks to a 91-43 rout of Rice.

Jones went 12-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-8 from long distance, while adding seven rebounds and three assists. Fellow guard Isaiah Joe added 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting with seven assists and five rebounds. Jalen Harris pitching in 10 points off the bench.

Arkansas built a 20-point lead at the half and then cold shooting saw Rice’s hole get even deeper. The Owls shot just 29 percent for the game and went 2-of-25 from 3-point range.

The biggest stat might have been rebounds as Arkansas owned the glass 45-27. That was one area coach Eric Musselman was concerned with as the Razorbacks are lacking in the front court, especially now that forward Reggie Chaney has been suspended.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.