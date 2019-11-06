3 Arrested After Meth, Guns Found In Vehicle In Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Three people have been arrested after drugs and guns were found during a traffic stop.

Deputies with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christian Antonio Arroyo Flores, 23, of Tulsa, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 6).

According to a press release, deputies were conducting surveillance at a local motel which resulted in the traffic stop.

In the vehicle driven by Flores, narcotics were found in plain sight on the floorboard.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found four ounces of meth, scales, baggies, a loaded automatic weapon and a loaded semi-automatic pistol. Thousands of dollars in cash were also seized from the vehicle.

Further investigation led deputies back to the motel with a search warrant for Flores’ room.

Two women found in the room, Emily Petty, 26, of Fort Smith and Lyndsey Martin, 18, of Fort Smith were arrested after deputies found additional ounces of meth, scales and ledgers.

According to the press release, Homeland Security was contacted and an ICE hold was placed on Flores.

Petty and Martin were taken to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office for booking.