No one should go hungry, but more children, seniors and families in our communities are struggling with how or when they’ll get their next meal. Let’s do something to help change that this holiday season. Join 5NEWS for the 5th Annual Give Where You Live Food Drive.
Starting on Saturday, November 9th through Sunday, November 17th, you can drop off non-perishable food items at participating Harps/Price Cutter Grocery stores or Armstrong Bank locations. See the list below for participating locations.
Food collected will go to both the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley Food Banks.
Please join us and let’s help fight hunger right here where we live. The Give Where You Live Food Drive is sponsored by Harps, Armstrong Bank, Cargill, and Honey Suckle White.
The items most needed are:
- Canned meats/fish/poultry
- Canned/packaged meals
- Peanut butter
- Cereal
- Soups
- Canned vegetables
- Canned fruits
- 100% juice
- Pasta/pasta sauces
- Rice
- Personal hygiene items (shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, etc.)
Participating Harps Locations:
- Gentry, AR 300 S. Gentry Blvd.
- Siloam Springs, AR 201 Hwy 412
- Elkins, AR 1951 N. Center St.
- Rogers, AR 715 N. 2nd Street
- Springdale, AR 2894 West Sunset
- Centerton, AR 710 W. Centerton Blvd
- Springdale, AR 1007 Jones Road
- Fayetteville, AR 1274 Colorado Drive
- Prairie Grove, AR 319 E. Buchanan St.
- West Fork, AR 266 Three Dog Lane
- Bentonville, AR 1209 N. Walton Blvd
- Huntsville, AR 115 Lee St.
- Fort Smith, AR 2507 Market Trace
- Fayetteville, AR 1945 Butterfield Coach Road
- Noel, MO 508 North Cliffside Dr.
- Fort Smith, AR 3401 South 74th Street
- Bella Vista, AR 404 Town Center NE
- Fayetteville, AR 1189 N. Garland
- Fayetteville, AR 1780 N. Crossover Road
- Lincoln, AR 310 W. Pridemore
- Waldron, AR 1350 W. 6th Street
- Springdale, AR 1308 N. Thompson
- Gore, OK 603 N. Main Street
- Westville, OK 519 Hwy 59 North
- Alma, AR 25 Highway 64 West
- Clarksville, AR 502 South Crawford Street
- Lowell, AR 916 W. Monroe Ave.
- Gravette, AR 800 1st Ave SE
- Van Buren, AR 120 Cloverleaf Plaza
- Fayetteville, AR 3055 N. College
Participating Price Cutter Locations:
- Cedarville, AR 8848 North Hwy 59
- Poteau, OK 2219 N. Broadway
Participating Armstrong Bank Locations:
- 2930 Old Greenwood Rd, Fort Smith, AR
- 1301 S Waldron Rd, Fort Smith, AR
- 8300 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith, AR
- 9201 Hwy 71 South, Fort Smith, AR
- 6800 Elm Springs Rd, Springdale, AR