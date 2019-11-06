No one should go hungry, but more children, seniors and families in our communities are struggling with how or when they’ll get their next meal. Let’s do something to help change that this holiday season. Join 5NEWS for the 5th Annual Give Where You Live Food Drive.

Starting on Saturday, November 9th through Sunday, November 17th, you can drop off non-perishable food items at participating Harps/Price Cutter Grocery stores or Armstrong Bank locations. See the list below for participating locations.

Food collected will go to both the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley Food Banks.

Please join us and let’s help fight hunger right here where we live. The Give Where You Live Food Drive is sponsored by Harps, Armstrong Bank, Cargill, and Honey Suckle White.

The items most needed are:

Canned meats/fish/poultry

Canned/packaged meals

Peanut butter

Cereal

Soups

Canned vegetables

Canned fruits

100% juice

Pasta/pasta sauces

Rice

Personal hygiene items (shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, etc.)

Participating Harps Locations:

Gentry, AR 300 S. Gentry Blvd.

Siloam Springs, AR 201 Hwy 412

Elkins, AR 1951 N. Center St.

Rogers, AR 715 N. 2 nd Street

Street Springdale, AR 2894 West Sunset

Centerton, AR 710 W. Centerton Blvd

Springdale, AR 1007 Jones Road

Fayetteville, AR 1274 Colorado Drive

Prairie Grove, AR 319 E. Buchanan St.

West Fork, AR 266 Three Dog Lane

Bentonville, AR 1209 N. Walton Blvd

Huntsville, AR 115 Lee St.

Fort Smith, AR 2507 Market Trace

Fayetteville, AR 1945 Butterfield Coach Road

Noel, MO 508 North Cliffside Dr.

Fort Smith, AR 3401 South 74 th Street

Street Bella Vista, AR 404 Town Center NE

Fayetteville, AR 1189 N. Garland

Fayetteville, AR 1780 N. Crossover Road

Lincoln, AR 310 W. Pridemore

Waldron, AR 1350 W. 6 th Street

Street Springdale, AR 1308 N. Thompson

Gore, OK 603 N. Main Street

Westville, OK 519 Hwy 59 North

Alma, AR 25 Highway 64 West

Clarksville, AR 502 South Crawford Street

Lowell, AR 916 W. Monroe Ave.

Gravette, AR 800 1 st Ave SE

Ave SE Van Buren, AR 120 Cloverleaf Plaza

Fayetteville, AR 3055 N. College

Participating Price Cutter Locations:

Cedarville, AR 8848 North Hwy 59

Poteau, OK 2219 N. Broadway

Participating Armstrong Bank Locations: