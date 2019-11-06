Accident Involving Fort Smith School Bus

BARLING, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fort Smith School Bus has been involved in an accident this morning on Highway 59 in Barling.

Fort Smith School District Public Information Officer Zena Marshall tells 5NEWS there were no injuries from this accident. There were two students on the bus at the time of the crash. Both of those students’ parents have been contacted and they are now on their way to school.

The accident happened on Highway 59 in Barling near the intersection of Springhill Road and H street.

There is no word on the cause of the accident.

