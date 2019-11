BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Bentonville City Hall was evacuated Wednesday (Nov. 6) afternoon after a fire alarm went off.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the Bentonville Fire Department was investigating the fire alarm.

Fire crews did not find any flames, but found the smell was believed to be coming from a heating coil.

All employees are safe and have returned to the building after an all clear was given.

As of 4:30 p.m., Central Street between NW A and Main is closed.