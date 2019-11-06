Dashcam Video Shows Police Chase Through Tontitown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KFSM) — A road rage incident quickly turned into a high-speed police chase in Tontitown, putting one man behind bars.

The driver, Carlos Casillas, spent the night at the Washington County Detention Center before bonding out. He had his first hearing Wednesday (Nov. 6) for his long list of charges.

The dashcam video shows 20-year-old Carlos Casillas lead police on the high-speed chase early Saturday (Nov. 2) morning around 4 a.m.

Video footage shows him weaving through cars, drifting around curves and reaching over 120 mph.

The chase began on Highway 412, went into Springdale and down Highway 71 before finally ending at the Gregg Street exit.

During the dramatic pursuit witnesses say two vehicles seemed to be in a road rage dispute, one eye witness said one of the drivers tried hitting the other's car to run it off the road.

The chase ended in Casillas losing control.

When police got to the SUV Casillas was driving, five people, including a minor, were left at the scene but Casillas took off. He was arrested two days later.

Casillas now faces a long list of charges including endangering the welfare of a minor, battery, fleeing and reckless driving.

Two of the five passengers were taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Tontitown police say none of the passengers inside the SUV are facing charges at this time and that Casillas did have previous warrants out for his arrest.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department assisted in this pursuit and investigators have not released any information on the other vehicle or driver involved in this possible road rage incident.