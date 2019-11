GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFSM) — A local service dog posed for her very first school picture.

Tosha, a certified service dog for a 5th-grade student who has seizures at Gravette Upper Elementary School, proudly sat for her first ever school photo.

According to the school’s Facebook page, staff members are proud of how Tosha has acclimated to the culture at the school.

The school also wrote that the students have welcomed her into the family.