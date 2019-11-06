Morgan Nick Foundation Holds Ribbing Cutting For New Headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALMA, Ark. (KFSM) — The Morgan Nick Foundation for missing children and adults opened a brand new center geared towards bringing loved ones home.

The foundation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new building right off of Highway 71 in Alma, which will have additional space for more workers.

Families going through the experience of a missing friend or relative can find support through the foundation.

“We really just started searching for Morgan but through that continued to find other families that are searching and realized there was a need for these kind of services,” said Colleen Nick, mother of Morgan and Executive Director of the foundation.

The owner of the building is leasing the space to the foundation for just one dollar a month.

The foundation's goal is to help support all 500 missing person cases in the state of Arkansas.