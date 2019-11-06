Mulberry Man Dead After Head-On Collision Wednesday Morning

MULBERRY, Ark. (KFSM) — A fatal head-on crash took the life of a Mulberry man Wednesday (Nov. 6) morning.

The crash took place on U.S. Hwy 64 W near Marla Lane in Mulberry around 6:00 a.m.

According to a fatal crash summary released by Arkansas State Police (ASP), 29-year-old Andrew Head was driving eastbound when he entered the westbound lane and struck 76-year-old Billy J Smith head-on.

Following the collision, Head’s vehicle rolled into the ditch.

Emergency responders found Smith’s vehicle on its passenger side.

Smith was pronounced dead the scene.

Head was taken Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith due to his injuries.

ASP says Smith’s next of kin has been notified of his death.

His body is being held at the Crawford County Coroner’s office.

What caused Head to cross into the other lane is still under investigation, according to ASP.

The road conditions were marked as dry, and the weather was clear ASP say.