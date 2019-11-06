On-And-Off Showers Wednesday, Heavy Rain Tonight

Our next system is arriving and bringing showers for the next two days. The heaviest rain will fall Wednesday night and Thursday morning. One to three inches are expected, with a few locations possibly picking up four to five inches.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Wednesday Evening – Thursday Afternoon

VIDEO FORECAST

RAIN TIMELINE

Wednesday Morning: Spotty showers, 50s

Wednesday Afternoon: Spotty showers, 50s/60s

Wednesday Night: Heavy rain, 50s

Thursday Morning: Heavy rain, 40s

Thursday Afternoon: Leftover showers, low 40s

The heaviest rain will fall overnight into Thursday morning, indicating the highest threat for localized flash flooding.

RAINFALL PROJECTIONS

-Matt