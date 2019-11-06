On-And-Off Showers Wednesday, Heavy Rain Tonight

Our next system is arriving and bringing showers for the next two days. The heaviest rain will fall Wednesday night and Thursday morning. One to three inches are expected, with a few locations possibly picking up four to five inches.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Wednesday Evening – Thursday Afternoon
VIDEO FORECAST
RAIN TIMELINE
Wednesday Morning: Spotty showers, 50s
Wednesday Afternoon: Spotty showers, 50s/60s
Wednesday Night: Heavy rain, 50s
Thursday Morning: Heavy rain, 40s
Thursday Afternoon: Leftover showers, low 40s
The heaviest rain will fall overnight into Thursday morning, indicating the highest threat for localized flash flooding.
RAINFALL PROJECTIONS
-Matt