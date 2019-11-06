× Over 2 Million Pounds Of Simmons Chicken Recalled Due To Metal Contamination

GENTRY, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas-based poultry products distributor Simmons Food has recalled over 2 million pounds of contaminated poultry, including products that were shipped to stores in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Approximately 2,071,397 pounds of poultry potentially contaminated with metal are being recalled, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The recalled chicken items were produced from Oct. 21 through Nov. 4.

“The products subject to recall bear establishment number ‘P-1949,’ ‘P- 486’ or ‘P-5837’ inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania,” a news release states.

You can see the labels of the recalled items here.

KFOR reports that the problem was discovered at Simmons establishments during processing.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses due to the recalled chicken. Anyone who thinks they have become sick after consuming the potentially contaminated items is asked to contact a healthcare provider.

“Institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” a news release states.

If you have questions about the recall, you are asked to contact Donald Miller, senior vice president of sales at Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., at (888)831-7007.

Consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product can access the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System online at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.