Pea Ridge Student Diagnosed With Whooping Cough

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Pea Ridge student has been diagnosed with Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough.

According to a letter on the school’s website, a student at Pea Ridge Intermediate School was diagnosed with the highly contagious disease.

Whooping cough affects the respiratory tract and is caused by a bacterium called Bordetella Pertussis.

It can be treated with an antibiotic if treated soon after the onset of symptoms.

Symptoms can seem like a mild cold at first, but it’s followed by severe coughing fits that can lead to vomiting or fainting.

Anyone with a severe cough should stay home from work or school and be evaluated by a doctor for possible treatment.

The school is working with the Arkansas Department of Health as well as the families affected to take any needed precautions and preventative measures at this time.