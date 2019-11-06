Rogers Police Searching For Missing Teen Last Seen Monday

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/runaway teen 16-year-old Brittany Mendoza.

Mendoza was last seen on Monday (Nov. 4) around 6 p.m. at the Walmart located at 4208 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd in Rogers.

She was last seen wearing a white jacket, black t-shirt, jeans, and white shoes.

Police say she may be with another missing juvenile, Angela Patolzin.

If you have any information about Mendoza’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.