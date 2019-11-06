Rogers Police Searching For Missing Teen Last Seen Monday

Posted 9:35 am, November 6, 2019, by

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/runaway teen 16-year-old Brittany Mendoza.

Mendoza was last seen on Monday (Nov. 4) around 6 p.m. at the Walmart located at 4208 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd in Rogers.

She was last seen wearing a white jacket, black t-shirt, jeans, and white shoes.

Police say she may be with another missing juvenile, Angela Patolzin.

If you have any information about Mendoza’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.