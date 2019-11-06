× Roland Head Football Coach Dies Unexpectedly

ROLAND, Okla. (KFSM) – The Roland School District is mourning the loss of head football coach Waymon Potts, according to a faculty member.

The district held a meeting Wednesday (Nov. 6) morning to inform faculty and staff of his passing. The district tells 5NEWS that it is not clear what caused his death.

Coach Potts was hired as head coach back in May of 2018 after serving as an assistant coach under previous coach Jeff Streun.

The Roland Rangers are slated to take on the Idabel Warriors Friday (Nov. 8) on the road. However, the district tells us that they have not yet decided if they will play Friday night’s game and the decision is being left up to the players.

