Salvation Army Angel Tree Program Now Underway Across The River Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Salvation believes every child deserves the joy of Christmas morning.

The angel tree program provides clothes toys and food to children in need across the community.

Many businesses are beginning to set up their trees.

The angel tree program started in 1979 when the Salvation Army wanted to help local families struggling to make ends meet.

On angel trees around town, you will find several angel tree tags to choose from.

The tags will say the child’s name, age, gender and what they would like most for Christmas to be waiting for them under the tree.

Gift givers can remove as many tags as they want and purchase multiple gifts. There is no set limit. But, the Salvation Army says to only take an angel if you plan to purchase a gift.

If you pick an angel off the tree, after purchasing the perfect gift you can take the gift and the tag you took from the tree and drop them off at the main office at the Salvation Army.