Semi Towing Cattle Catches Fire In Ozark, Driver’s Puppy Dies Due To The Flames

OZARK, Ark. (KFSM) — A semi towing cattle caught fire in Ozark early Wednesday (Nov. 6) morning. The driver and the cattle were not injured in the fire. Unfortunately, the driver’s puppy died due to the flames.

The Ozark Fire Department says they responded to the vehicle fire on I-40 around 4:00 a.m.

They say a quick response helped contain the fire to the semi, and that a slight wind out of the east kept the smoke from reaching the cattle.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities say the driver’s puppy, a Blue Heeler, was killed in the fire.

The driver, Jones Farms of Missouri, said the flames spread quickly, which kept him from being able to reach the dog.

Both lanes of I-40 westbound were closed for approximately 30 minutes until the scene was under control. Crews worked to clear the scene for almost three hours.