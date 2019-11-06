Walmart To Host Salvation Army Toy Drive For Local Children

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Walmart is teaming up with the Salvation Army to bring toys to over 2,000 local children this holiday season by hosting a massive toy drive.

The toy drive event will be Nov. 9-10 at certain Walmart Supercenters in Northwest Arkansas.

To donate, simply stop by and drop off new toys to the Salvation Army volunteers at the front of each store.

Participating stores include:

Fayetteville, MLK (Nov. 9)

Fayetteville, Mall Avenue (Nov. 9)

Springdale, Pleasant Street (Nov. 9)

Springdale, Elm Springs (Nov. 9)

Bentonville, Walton Boulevard (Nov. 9)

Rogers, Walnut Street (Nov. 9)

Rogers, Pleasant Crossing (Nov. 9-10)

Siloam Springs, Highway 412 (Nov. 9)

“Over 2,000 Northwest Arkansas children and families seek Christmas assistance every year,” said Captain Joshua Robinett from The Salvation Army. “The public’s generosity helps The Salvation Army provide children in our community with Christmas toys they would not receive otherwise.”

Santa will also be at each store during the event to add some Christmas cheer.

All toys given to The Salvation Army at Walmarts in Northwest Arkansas will remain in the local community and will help The Salvation Army provide Christmas assistance to over 2,000 local children and families in need.

To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.