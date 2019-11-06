WATCH: Heavy Rain Tonight; Flash Flooding Possible.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A large area of very heavy rain will fall across all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Severe weather (tornadoes, hail, wind) will not be a concern. The primary concern for the overnight will be flash flooding leading into Thursday morning.

Rain will end by the late-morning or early afternoon hours with much colder temperatures filtering in Thursday afternoon.

Rain totals by the end of the event should be in the 1-3" range with locally higher amounts.

Sunny and cool weather is forecast for Friday and Saturday.

-Garrett