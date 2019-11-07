$20,000 Worth Of Damage Done To Art Display, Gun Stolen From Propak In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are investigating after an art display was damaged and a handgun stolen at Propak headquarters on Garrison Ave in Fort Smith Tuesday (Nov. 5) morning.

The suspect, Ryan Starkey, who a police report says is a former employee, reportedly caused $20,000 in damage to an art display at Propak and stole CEO Steve Clark’s handgun from his office.

An officer was called to the scene after an employee noticed Starkey intoxicated in Clark’s office.

The caller said he heard someone talking upstairs. He stated he walked up to the third floor and found Starkey on the floor. The called then stated that Starkey had a very slurred speech and had been drinking some alcohol that had been on the third floor.

The caller told the officer Starkey was an employee at Propak but did not know that he had been terminated about one month ago. He stated he thought Starkey was still an employee at Propak, so he offered to take Starkey home. He returned to work and called the police because he felt uncomfortable about the situation.

A Propak executive arrived at the scene and confirmed that Starkey had been fired nearly a month ago and that his keyfob should not have worked to get into the building. The executive and Officer Isaias Ramirez observed all possible entries to the building and did not find any forced entry to any windows or doors.

No other parts of the building were damaged.

While walking through the building, the caller stated he found Starkey in Steve Clarks’ office. After entering the office, it was discovered a Glock 9mm pistol had been stolen.

Propak’s IT team will review the camera footage of the incident and send copies to the Fort Smith Police Department.

No arrest has been made in the case.