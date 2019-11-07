Benton County Roads Clossed Due To Heavy Rain Overnight

Posted 6:01 pm, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:05PM, November 7, 2019

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Heavy rain overnight caused highwater on several roads in Benton County that were later deemed unsafe for drivers.

Here’s a list of the roads that are currently closed in Benton County:

  • Butler Creek Road
  • Davis Valley Road (slab between Pine Grove Road and Falling Springs Road)
  • Dickson Road between Shorty Road and Fruitwood Road
  • Gooseberry Road Bridge (just north intersection at Price Coffee Road)
  • Pearl Road
  • Rocky Dell Hollow Road (west of low water slab)
  • Rocky Dell Road to Rocky Dell Hollow Road

We will continue to update this list as roadways open.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.