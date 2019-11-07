Benton County Roads Clossed Due To Heavy Rain Overnight

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Heavy rain overnight caused highwater on several roads in Benton County that were later deemed unsafe for drivers.
Here’s a list of the roads that are currently closed in Benton County:
- Butler Creek Road
- Davis Valley Road (slab between Pine Grove Road and Falling Springs Road)
- Dickson Road between Shorty Road and Fruitwood Road
- Gooseberry Road Bridge (just north intersection at Price Coffee Road)
- Pearl Road
- Rocky Dell Hollow Road (west of low water slab)
- Rocky Dell Road to Rocky Dell Hollow Road
We will continue to update this list as roadways open.