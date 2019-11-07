Benton County Roads Clossed Due To Heavy Rain Overnight

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Heavy rain overnight caused highwater on several roads in Benton County that were later deemed unsafe for drivers.

Here’s a list of the roads that are currently closed in Benton County:

Butler Creek Road

Davis Valley Road (slab between Pine Grove Road and Falling Springs Road)

Dickson Road between Shorty Road and Fruitwood Road

Gooseberry Road Bridge (just north intersection at Price Coffee Road)

Pearl Road

Rocky Dell Hollow Road (west of low water slab)

Rocky Dell Road to Rocky Dell Hollow Road

We will continue to update this list as roadways open.