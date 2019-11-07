Driver Safe After Swift-Water Rescue In Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — Emergency crews responded to a swift-water rescue in Siloam Springs.

According to Siloam Springs Fire Chief Jeremy Criner, a vehicle stalled in flood water around 3 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 7) on Fisher Ford Rd. near the city’s Kayak Park.

Criner says the driver was on top of the vehicle when they deployed a rescue boat.

Crews were able to safely rescue the driver without any injuries.

Emergency crews have responded to the area several times recently. Criner says the area tends to flood any time there is a significant amount of rain.

Criner encourages drivers not to drive in that area when after heavy rains.