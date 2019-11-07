‘Elf On The Shelf’ Cereal And Holiday Treats Hit Walmart Stores

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The holiday season is among us and the popular Elf on the Shelf will soon be invading homes.

In celebration of that first sighting, Walmart will be selling two products inspired by Santa’s elf.

Kellogg’s released an Elf on the Shelf seasonal cereal. The cereal box is filled with red and green magical star pieces, marshmallows, sugar cookie flavor and edible glitter.

You can grab the holiday cereal for $3.64 at Walmart.

Walmart also released Elf on the Shelf cake bites which come in two different flavors: Christmas Cake (vanilla cake with vanilla icing) and Hot Cocoa (chocolate cake with marshmallow icing).

A box of the sweet treats will cost you $3.48.

There’s even a space on each bag of cake bites for your elf to write messages – the perfect school lunch surprise!