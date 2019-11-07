From Fall To Deep Freeze; Wintry Mix?

We’re about to get a real taste of the Winter season in the next few weeks. A series of strong cold fronts will affect the area with progressively colder temperatures.

This is the Climate Prediction Center forecast show a very high probability of below normal temperatures through the 17th of the month.

The coldest night of the season could very well end up being late Monday into Tuesday. Low temperatures are forecast to fall into the teens and 20s for Tuesday morning.

Additionally, there’s a chance we could see a wintry mix on the back side of the cold front on Monday. Since the event is still several days out… the forecast is far from certain. When rain changes to snow on the backside of most cold front the systems typically under-perform compared to what the data is saying. In other words, don’t expect this to be a big snow/sleet event.

Cold weather will persist for much of next week.

-Garrett