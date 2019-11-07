Most Arkansans Support Background Check For Gun Sales; Trump Approval Rating Rises

ARKANSAS (TB&P) — The economy remains the top issue among Arkansans, with support for anti-abortion laws and the death penalty waning, according to the 2019 The Arkansas Poll which was published Wednesday (Nov. 6).

Polling also showed that most Arkansans support gun licensing, background checks for gun purchases, hiring of more border agents and construction of a border wall.

The Arkansas Poll, designed and analyzed by Janine Parry, professor of political science at the University of Arkansas, is one of the oldest public state polls in the country. It has tracked public opinion on current issues, politicians, the economy and life in Arkansas through more than 17,000 phone interviews in the last two decades.

“Outsiders, but just as frequently those who live here, often presume the average Arkansan holds views markedly different from the average American,” said Parry. “On most issues, most of the time, we actually track pretty closely with national patterns.”

The Arkansas Poll was conducted between Oct. 12 and Oct. 24. The polling firm Issues & Answers Network Inc. completed 811 telephone interviews among a random sample of adult Arkansans. The margin of error statewide is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

