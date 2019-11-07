× Rain Winds Down But North Winds Pick Up

We picked up 1-4 inches Thursday morning, with showers winding down in the late morning and early afternoon, replaced by much colder air. Mostly cloudy skies remain for the daylight hours with clear skies returning overnight. Temperatures will be tumbling towards the freezing mark by Friday morning.

Rainfall Totals As Of 6:30AM

VIDEO FORECAST

Rain will wind down this morning and afternoon with strong winds bringing colder air. We'll drop into the 20s and 30s Thursday night with clear skies.

Wind chills will likely drop into the 20s tonight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs rebound this weekend reaching the 50s and 60s, but another (and stronger) cold blast arrives Monday and Tuesday. We're expecting a 30-40 degree temperature drop.

On the leading edge of the colder airmass, precipitation will form. The type will vary on how quickly the colder air arrives. If it moves slowly, we'll stay with a light rain on Monday morning. If the colder air moves faster, we could get a transition to a wintry mix and light snow for a brief period in Northwest Arkansas.

-Matt