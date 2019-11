WINSLOW, ARK. (KFSM) — West Fork students riding the bus to school had to be unloaded after their bus came into contact with a low-hanging power line on Highway 71 near Winslow.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m.

Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler said no one was injured.

The students and driver were removed from the bus, loaded onto a new one and taken to school.

