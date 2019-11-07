Veterans Day Restaurant Deals Where You Live

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — On Monday, November 11, the nation will set aside time to honor those that have served. Here’s a look at some restaurants that are offering discounts to veterans and military members.

Most businesses require proof of military service, and it is recommended that you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.

Applebee’s: Applebee’s is offering veterans a free meal on Veteran’s Day. The special Veteran’s Day menu includes Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders Platter, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Chicken Salad, 6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin, Double Crunch Shrimp, and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.

Bricktown Brewery: Bricktown Brewery in Fort Smith will honor Veterans on Sunday, Nov. 10 and Monday, Nov. 11 with $10 off their guest check. They will also receive a commemorative “Thank You For Your Service” pint glass and a $10 off discount which can be used on another visit.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans can stop into Buffalo Wild Wings for a free order of small boneless or traditional wings and a side of fries in part of their annual Veterans Day deal.

Chili’s: On Monday, Nov. 11 Chilis is giving away free meals to all active military members and veterans.

Chipotle: Chipotle will be offering its annual Military Appreciation BOGO deal to honor those who have served, those currently serving and military spouses. The promotion is valid on burritos, bowls, salads, and taco orders.

Cracker Barrel: On Veterans Day all Cracker Barrel locations will be offering veterans complimentary slices of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latters.

Denny’s: The popular dinner-style restaurant is offering veterans a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon.

Freddy’s: All veterans and current military personnel who visit Freddy’s this Veterans Day will receive a combo meal card that can be used through November 30, 2019.

Golden Corral: On Monday, Nov. 11, America’s #1 buffet and grill is inviting all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel to visit their nearest Golden Corral to enjoy a free dinner buffet and beverage from 5-9 p.m.

IHOP: IHOP will be giving our free red, white & blue buttermilk pancakes or breakfast combos to active military members and veterans on this Veterans Day.

Little Caesars: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day active military members and veterans can receive a free Little Caesars’ $5 HOT-N-Ready Lunch Combo.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: On Monday, Nov. 11, all active and retired members of the U.S. military are invited to visit their nearest On The Border restaurant to receive a free meal that includes two items served with rice and beans. They can choose two of their favorites from these options: House Salad, Chicken Tortilla Soup, Seasoned Ground Beef Enchilada with chile con carne, Spinach and Mushroom Enchilada with sour cream sauce, Cheese and Onion Enchilada with chile con carne sauce, Chicken Tinga Enchilada with green chile or sour cream sauce, Seasoned Ground Beef Taco, Shredded Chicken Tinga Taco.

Outback Steakhouse: Outback gives military members, police officers, firefighters, and first responders 10% off their entire check every day.

Red Lobster: In honor of Veterans Day, Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Monday, November 11. The offer is available in-restaurant or on To Go orders picked up in-restaurant. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer. Guests may choose their free appetizer or dessert from a special menu that includes the following selections: Appetizers: Sweet Chili Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheesesticks, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms, Lobster and Langostino Pizza, Signature Shrimp Cocktail, Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip. Desserts: Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, Key Lime Pie, Warm Apple Crostada, Chocolate Wave, Brownie Overboard.

Red Robin: All veterans and active-duty members can get a free Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries at Red Robin this Veterans Day.

Starbucks: Starbucks is offering free coffee for veterans, active service members, and military spouses on Veterans Day.

Texas Roadhouse: On Monday, Nov. 11, all veterans – including all active, retired, or former U.S. military – can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu that includes a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides and any Coca-Cola product, sweet tee/iced tea or coffee during lunch.