2 More Presidential Hopefuls Qualify For Arkansas Ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two more presidential hopefuls are among the hundreds of candidates who have filed paperwork to appear on the ballot in Arkansas next year.

Representatives for former Maryland Congressman John Delaney filed paperwork Thursday for him to run in the state’s Democratic presidential primary next year. California businessman Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente’s campaign also filed his paperwork to run in the Republican presidential primary. Arkansas’ primary is March 3 and filing for the election began Monday. The filing period ends November 12.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders plan to file President Donald Trump’s paperwork Friday to appear on the Arkansas ballot.