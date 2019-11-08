Chilly Friday But Warming Up For The Weekend

Most of Arkansas was near or below freezing Friday morning with clear skies and light north winds. With plenty of sunshine, we’ll warm to near 50 degrees by the afternoon. We’ll get even warmer for the weekend with 60s before another cold blast arrives Monday.

CHILLY FRIDAY

Even with lots of sun, colder air from the north will keep us in the 40s and low 50s today. The wind should slow down so wind chills will fade away.

LOOKING AHEAD: A STRONGER COLD BLAST NEXT WEEK

Dry skies are expected through the weekend. By Sunday evening, clouds will increase as light rain moves in. There may be a transition to a brief wintry mix in Northwest Arkansas.

The exact timing of the cold air and precipitation is TBD but light, cold rain will move in early Monday morning but during the morning rush hour, a few snowflakes may mix in as temperatures drop quickly.

The chance for a wintry mix will be mainly for Northwest Arkansas. We should stay with just rain for the River Valley. Dry and cold conditions take over for the afternoon and we stay pretty chilly for the rest of next week.

-Matt