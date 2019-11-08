Fayetteville To Host Annual US Trail Running Conference In 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville will be hosting the annual US Trail Running Conference in October of 2020.

The annual US Trail is usually held in Colorado and California, but this year it will make its way to Arkansas.

Experience Fayetteville and Fayetteville Parks and Recreation worked with organizers to bring this conference to Fayetteville.

This conference is aimed to help race directors expand and develop successful trail races and share tips among trail runners on how to excel in the sport.

Informal trail runs will be held at Mt. Sequoyah and Mt. Kessler Trails.

Experience Fayetteville CEO Molly Rawn said, “We always look forward to hosting new events and conferences that have a positive economic impact in our city. This conference is a great fit for Fayetteville, and we are eager to welcome attendees to one of the best places in the country for trail running.”

Sessions and Events will be held Oct. 21-24, 2020 at Fayetteville Town Center and Graduate Fayetteville.