LOWELL, Ark. (KFSM) — Multiple fire departments responded to a large house fire last night (Oct. 7) before midnight.

Hickory Creek Fire Department posted to their Facebook page that they, along with Lowell, Hwy 94 East, Nob Hill Fire Departments and the Benton County Division of Public Safety responded to a structure fire on Cow Face Road.

First-in crews reported heavy smoke and fire before working on putting the home out.