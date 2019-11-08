Highfill Police Search For Two Suspects In High Speed Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KFSM) — On Oct. 26 a Highfill Police Officer tried to make a traffic stop on the driver of a gray Dodge Charger.

The driver was traveling on Highway 12 and according to police, took off at a high rate of speed.

Officers said the driver was at times traveling more than 120 mph. The chase lasted about 24 miles.

"We were able to see that there were two male occupants inside of the vehicle. During the pursuit the passenger threw a stolen firearm out of the vehicle and into the roadway," said Highfill Police Chief Greg Webb.

The chase went through Bentonville, onto Interstate 49 southbound and ended after about 24 miles.

The officer's cruiser was disabled due to a mechanical issue.

The driver, along with the passenger, sped away. Police are now looking for both of them.

"There were no other agencies that were able to assist us other than the Centerton Police Department. There were no state troopers or county deputies available to assist during that pursuit," Webb said.

The vehicle was found the next day.

"We were notified by the Springdale Police Department that they had located the vehicle in an area off of Highway 71 in Springdale," Webb said. "The vehicle was abandoned in the middle of a residential area."

After obtaining a search warrant, police were able to look at the contents inside. They did not reveal what those were but said it is possible that it could help in their investigation.

Police said the person the vehicle is registered to was not the driver because they were in jail.

They are now asking people within the community to let them know if they have any information about this case.

"It's an assumption that if someone flees from us, there is a reason for that. It's possible they may be wanted, committed a crime or about to commit a crime," Webb said.