Highfill Police Searching For Missing/Endangered Teen

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KFSM) — The Highfill Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl that’s considered endangered.

Ella Grace Cloer was last seen by her father Wednesday morning around 3 a.m. at home in Highfill.

She was wearing a gray fleece Nike jacket, blue jeans, and black high-top Vans shoes. She’s described as 5’2″, with brown eyes and weighing 102Ibs.

Highfill Police say Ella frequents the Rogers and Bentonville area.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Highfill Police Department at 479-271-1005.